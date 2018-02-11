Home > Sports > Football >

The date Manchester City can win the Premier League title


The date Manchester City can win the Premier League title

Pep Guardiola's side went 16 points clear at the top following their thrashing of Leicester on Saturday

play City's players celebrate (Image: AFP/Getty)
Manchester City need just SIX more wins to be Premier League champions.

United were expected to close the gap on their rivals but were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle.

That means City only need to win six of their remaining 11 games to be crowned champions.

play Jose Mourinho reacts (Image: AFP/Getty)

 

And given they have won 23 of their 27 games so far, the inevitable is approaching.

That means that if both sides win their next five matches, City can be crowned champions on April 7.

Who do they play that day? Manchester United.

That could change dependent on both sides' FA Cup fortunes but as things stand, it could be a memorable day for the blue half of the city.

 

