Malvin Ayivi Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier

Meet the talented 19-year-old stealing the show in Ghana’s 2nd tier


Malvin Atsu Ayivi has starred for Tamale City in this season’s Division One League, registering two goals and 10 assists.

  Published:
Malvin Ayivi in action for Tamale City FC play

Malvin Ayivi in action for Tamale City FC
The Northern region has a new football hero – one whose attributes have given football fans in Tamale and other neighbouring cities a reason to adore the beautiful game.

His name is Malvin Atsu Ayivi, a 19-year-old footballer who has consistently caught the eyes of many with his dazzling displays in zone-one of the Division One League (DOL).

The teenager has been in imperious form for Tamale City FC, chipping in with goals and assists as the club strives to qualify to the Ghanaian topflight.

In an era where local players rarely get a look in due to the global demand for the foreign leagues, Malvin Ayivi’s story is one that should inspire every young footballer.

Having started his career with the Pro Star Academy in Tema, he moved on to the Red Bull Academy, now West African Football Academy, where he featured for the junior teams.

After a short spell with the Sogakope-based academy, Malvin Ayivi joined Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals. The skillful winger was a regular feature in the youth team of the Dansoman-based club but found game time hard to come by in the senior team.

This promoted him to move to Tamale City FC, where he reunited with former Liberty Professionals Technical Director, Sellas Tetteh.

Under the U-20 World Cup-winning coach, Malvin has developed into a beast who has constantly terrorized opposition defenders in Ghana’s second tier.

There is a reason why he’s been compared to legendary Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry. The 19-year-old’s style of play bears semblance to that of the four-time Premier League top scorer, as he loves to also cut in from the flanks before either unleashing a curling shot or laying a pass to a teammate.

With two goals and 10 assists to his name in the second tier, Malvin has raised genuine hopes among the Tamale City faithful that the club can truly mount a charge to topflight qualification.

These are numbers that have propelled the club to 4 on the Division One League table – just four points behind leaders Nkoranza Warriors.

Indeed, it is understandable why the teenager is highly rated in and around the Northern regional capital.

Malvin tells Pulse Ghana that his immediate goal is to lead Tamale City to Premier League promotion. The former Liberty Professionals youngster also dreams of one day featuring for the Ghana national team.

At 19, and under the tutelage of a proven youth manager like Sellas Tetteh, Malvin has all the tools to make it to the top of world football.

His skillful play has seen him likened to Brazil superstar Neymar, but Malvin is very much aware that it will take a lot of hard work to reach the level of the PSG attacker.

It’s still early days in the Division One League, but it is clear that Malvin is a frontrunner for the Player of The Season award.

And, at this rate, a move to Europe could soon come calling. He may be just 19, but Malvin Ayivi’s dazzling performances in the Division One League can no longer be underestimated.

He is definitely one for Ghana’s future!

