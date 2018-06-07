Pulse.com.gh logo
The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world


The weird to the wonderful -- football pitches of the world

Playing football, nothing could be simpler, right? All you need is a ball, a few players and -- a pitch.

A rooftop of a department store serves as a football pitch in downtown Tokyo, Japan

A rooftop of a department store serves as a football pitch in downtown Tokyo, Japan

(AFP/File)
Playing football, nothing could be simpler, right? All you need is a ball, a few players and -- a pitch.

Around the world and whatever the landscape, football grounds abound -- and are as varied and diverse as the people who play on them.

Players compete at the Campo Gerini football ground nestled inder one of Rome's ancient acqueducts

Players compete at the Campo Gerini football ground nestled inder one of Rome's ancient acqueducts

(AFP/File)

Perched on top of a Japanese department store, lost on a dusty mountain trail in Nepal or nestled at the foot of an ancient aqueduct in Rome.

Where there is a love of football, there will always be a pitch.

Residents play football in a field crammed between buildings of the Perus neighbourhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Residents play football in a field crammed between buildings of the Perus neighbourhood of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

(AFP/File)

In football-mad Brazil, pitches are crammed between crowded neighbourhoods in big cities like Sao Paolo or swallowed in Rio's Tavares Bastos favela by buildings piled up like a house of unsteady cards.

People play a football at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, against the background of the Statue of Liberty

People play a football at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, against the background of the Statue of Liberty

(AFP/File)

In New York's Brooklyn, footballers play by the waterside with the Statue of Liberty for backdrop. Seoul's nightlife includes a pitch ablaze with light on a rooftop above a shopping centre.

In Switzerland players drink in the beauty of mountains and valleys with Lac Leman in the distance.

Trapped between icy sea and ice-capped mountains, Henninsvaer FC in northern Norway, boast a bright green synthetic pitch

Trapped between icy sea and ice-capped mountains, Henninsvaer FC in northern Norway, boast a bright green synthetic pitch

(AFP/File)

The Arctic circle boasts Henninsvaer FC's ground, whose green synthetic turf is squeezed between Norway's snow capped mountains and icy seas.

In Turin, a local pitch nestles atop a building among church spires and reddish-brown rooftops while in Rugeley, central England, teams play beneath the massive cooling towers of a huge coal-fired power station.

A British lawmaker wants independent checks on players, like Liverpool's Loris Karius in the Champions League final, who might be concussed
Football MP calls for independent checks on football head injuries
The Premier League acquired a new television broadcaster when on-line giant Amazon bought the rights to show two rounds of matches.
Football Amazon to livestream Premier League in online shakeup
Number 12 expose Ghanaians attack Asamoah Gyan for trying to remind them on the Iceland game
Amazon will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over a bank holiday period and another 10 during the first midweek fixture programme in December, the BBC reported
Football Amazon to livestream Premier League in online shakeup