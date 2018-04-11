Home > Sports > Football >

These are the amazing comebacks in UEFA Champions League


Roma whipped Barcelona 3-0 on Tuesday to hand the Catalan giants their worst defeat on an European football night.

Football comes with much surprises and Tuesday night football turned out to witness one of greatest comebacks in European football when Roma thrashed Barcelona 3-0 to overturn a 4-1 defeat in Camp Nou in the 1 leg.

Below is a list of great comebacks in the history of the UEFA Champions league in two leg affair.

2016/17 round of 16

Paris 4-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 6-1 Paris

 

2017/18 quarter-finals

Barcelona 4-1 Roma

Roma 3-0 Barcelona

 

2003/04 quarter-finals

AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan

 

1999/2000 quarter-finals

Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea

 

2003/04 quarter-finals

Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco

Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid

 

2011/12 round of 16

Napoli 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 4-1 Napoli

 

2012/13 round of 16

AC Milan 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 4-0 AC Milan

 

2013/14 round of 16

Olympiacos 2-0 Manchester United

Manchester United 3-0 Olympiacos

 

2013/14 quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

 

2014/15 quarter-finals

Porto 3-1 Bayern München

Bayern München 6-1 Porto

 

2015/16 quarter-finals

Wolfsburg 2-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-0 Wolfsburg

