These are the amazing comebacks in UEFA Champions League

Roma whipped Barcelona 3-0 on Tuesday to hand the Catalan giants their worst defeat on an European football night.
Below is a list of great comebacks in the history of the UEFA Champions league in two leg affair.
READ MORE: Photos- How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted
2016/17 round of 16
Paris 4-0 Barcelona
Barcelona 6-1 Paris
2017/18 quarter-finals
Barcelona 4-1 Roma
Roma 3-0 Barcelona
2003/04 quarter-finals
AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan
1999/2000 quarter-finals
Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona
Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea
2003/04 quarter-finals
Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco
Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid
2011/12 round of 16
Napoli 3-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 4-1 Napoli
2012/13 round of 16
AC Milan 2-0 Barcelona
Barcelona 4-0 AC Milan
2013/14 round of 16
Olympiacos 2-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 3-0 Olympiacos
2013/14 quarter-finals
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain
2014/15 quarter-finals
Porto 3-1 Bayern München
Bayern München 6-1 Porto
2015/16 quarter-finals
Wolfsburg 2-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 3-0 Wolfsburg