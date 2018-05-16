Home > Sports > Football >

Thiem crashes in Rome, Halep demolishes Osaka


Football Thiem crashes in Rome, Halep demolishes Osaka

Austrian Dominic Thiem, last week's Madrid finalist, crashed at the first hurdle at the ATP and WTA Italian Open Tuesday as top women's seed Simona Halep demolished Japan's Naomi Osaka.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fabio Fognini held his nerve in Rome to inflict a rare clay court defeat on Dominic Thiem play

Fabio Fognini held his nerve in Rome to inflict a rare clay court defeat on Dominic Thiem

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Austrian Dominic Thiem, last week's Madrid finalist, crashed at the first hurdle at the ATP and WTA Italian Open Tuesday as top women's seed Simona Halep demolished Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Sixth seed Thiem -- who inflicted the first clay-court defeat in almost a year on Rafael Nadal last week in Madrid -- smashed his racket in fury on his way to losing to Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

Fognini, ranked 21, kept his nerve while Thiem took out his frustration on his racket after handing his rival three match points, the Italian then sealing his first win in three meetings with the Austrian.

Fognini, 30, next plays Germany's Peter Gojowczyk before a possible quarter-final showdown with top seed Nadal.

"It was an intense fight. He was pumped today and playing at home and coming off a good win over (Gael) Monfils," said Thiem.

"If you compare it to Madrid there were a lot of close matches I could have lost there too. I did have chances."

Earlier, Halep powered her way to a 6-1, 6-0 win in just under an hour on the clay of the Italico Foro to claim her fourth win over 21st-ranked Osaka in five meetings.

"It was one of those helpless feeling," conceded Osaka who could be heard saying "I want to cry" courtside.

The match looked set to be a battle after Halep needed to save four break points in her opening service game for 1-1 but then reeled off 12 in a row to avenge her Indian Wells loss.

"I like to slide on the clay and today was easy for me. I'm more relaxed than in Madrid," said Halep.

Osaka, 20, failed to convert any of her six break point opportunities, hitting 29 unforced errors to Halep's 14.

'Depressed, and stuff'

The 26-year-old Halep reached the final in Rome last year and needs to reach the quarter-finals this time to hold her world number one ranking.

"It's just like one of those moments, like, you're a little bit depressed, and stuff. But I think this is the first match of the year that I've felt like this," insisted Osaka, who struggled with her backhand.

"She knew it and we were having a lot of backhand rallies, other than that I couldn't say what happened.

"I feel like I've played her the most of any player, this was the third time this year. She has a very solid game plan for me."

The Romanian will next play 13th-seeded American Madison Keys, who battled past Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/0) for a place in the quarter-finals.

Halep is building towards the French Open in two weeks time where she hopes to claim a first Grand Slam after twice finishing runner-up in Roland Garros.

France's Caroline Garcia, a semi-finalist in Madrid last week, also eased into the third round past Hungary's Timea Babos 6-3, 6-4.

Garcia, the seventh seed, went through with a break in both sets in 1hr 30min and she will next play either American Sloane Stephens or Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

In the men's event, US eighth seed John Isner fell following a three set battle which included three tiebreaks against Spain's Albert Ramos 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/5).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: England leave out Joe Hart and Jack Wilshire from final 23-man squad Russia 2018 England leave out Joe Hart and Jack Wilshire from final 23-man squad
Football: French veterans among the Roland Garros wild cards Football French veterans among the Roland Garros wild cards
Football: Maradona named chairman of Belarus club Football Maradona named chairman of Belarus club
Russia 2018: Egypt name 29-man provisional World Cup squad Russia 2018 Egypt name 29-man provisional World Cup squad
Football: Hulk hits double but Shanghai exit Champions League Football Hulk hits double but Shanghai exit Champions League
Football: Ray Wilson, member of England's 1966 World Cup winning side, dies Football Ray Wilson, member of England's 1966 World Cup winning side, dies

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
4 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand...bullet
9 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Jesse Lingard scored in Amesterdam in March after Gareth Southgate picked a youthful team for a friendly and beat the Netherlands
Football Alexander-Arnold gets England World Cup call as Hart, Wilshere axed
England women's international Eni Aluko gives evidence to lawmakers
Football Eni Aluko to leave Chelsea Ladies
Coach Ralph Hasenhuettl and RB Leipzig parted on Wednesday after the club, which finished second in the Bundesliga last year,
Football RB Leipzig part ways with coach Hasenhuettl
Sporting Lisbon's Dutch international Bas Dost needed stitches to his neck after the attack
Football Sporting Lisbon in shock after horrific gang attack