Lizzy Sports Academy defeated Real Madrid 4-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless in regulation time to win the 2018 Dubai International Cup on Saturday.
Hardworking head coach of the Ghana side Nana Agyemang who inspired his boys to conquer Real Madrid at the U13 level led his team to celebrate the victory.
Lizzy Sports Academy which is owned former French international of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desaily is committed to nurturing young talents in the country.
The video below shows how the celebration went: