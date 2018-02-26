news

Head coach of Ghana’s Lizzy Sports Academy U13 team Nana Agyemang led his charges to sing as they celebrated their triumph over their Real Madrid counterparts on Saturday.

Lizzy Sports Academy defeated Real Madrid 4-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless in regulation time to win the 2018 Dubai International Cup on Saturday.

READ MORE: Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to Dubai International Cup

Hardworking head coach of the Ghana side Nana Agyemang who inspired his boys to conquer Real Madrid at the U13 level led his team to celebrate the victory.

Lizzy Sports Academy which is owned former French international of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desaily is committed to nurturing young talents in the country.

The video below shows how the celebration went: