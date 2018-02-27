Home > Sports > Football >

This is how much Kotoko paid Steve Polack after his dismissal


This is how much Kotoko paid Steve Polack after his dismissal

Steve Polack was has been paid a severance package of US$ 16,000

Erstwhile coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Steve Polack has been paid a severance package of US$ 16,000 after his sack.

Polack was sacked by the Porcupine Warriors after they were kicked out of the CAF Confederation Cup 7-6 on penalties by CARA Brazzaville.

The former Berekum Chelsea head coach propelled the Porcupine Warriors to the 2017 MTN FA Cup triumph by beating Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the grand finale.

He was handed a one-year-deal to steer the affairs of the technical team of Asante Kotoko, but his inability to help his side qualify from the prelims of the second most glamourous club competition on the African continent has cost him his job.

Asante Kotoko have paid him off to avoid any legal tussle between the two parties.

The Kumasi giants have named former Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin as the next coach of the club.

