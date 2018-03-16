This is the day and time for the quarter finals draw

news

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw will be staged on Friday (today) in Switzerland.

The time for the draw id 11:00 GMT.

Spain has the highest number of clubs at the last eight of the competition, namely Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

England and Italy have two clubs each: Liverpool and Manchester City from England, with Roma and Juventus from Italy.

Bayern Munich are the only rep from Germany.

At this stage of the competition, the draw is open to all. Clubs from the same country can be drawn together.

Real Madrid, the 12 times champions have won the last two compeitions, making them the first team to win it on back to back basis and they would set a new record when the win it for three consecutive terms