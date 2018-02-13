Home > Sports > Football >

This is why Hearts of Oak suspended coach Frank Nuttall indefinitely


This is why Hearts of Oak suspended coach Frank Nuttall indefinitely

Frank Nelson Nwokolo has revealed why Frank Nuttall was handed an indefinite suspension.

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson has disclosed that the abysmal relationship between Frank Nuttall and his players and infringement of some club policies is the reasons why he was slapped with an indefinite suspension.

"There was an emergency meeting held yesterday at SAS with the Board of Directors, one of the issues discussed was Frank Nuttal's issue," Nelson told the Graphic Sports in an interview on Monday.

"There are policies at the club that we found that the coach infringed on knowingly or unknowingly but the club finds it very, very unprofessional and felt that we should bring the coach to understanding and knowing of the situation.

"But in looking at it, the coach defended some of them and accepted some of theme, by looking at it, what the board has decided is for everybody to be given a fair hearing so we set up a committee to look at his conduct and the policies that he offended.

"It's not a whole issues, It has to do with relationship with players that's basically what it is all about. It's nothing, I mean he did not kill any human being and there's nothing in that manner, it's just issues with the players that we need straightened out and some of the policies that he claims he does not know".

He also confirmed that the fate of Nuttall would be decided after two sittings by the committee comprised of Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (Chairman), Mrs Ivy Heward-Mills and himself before Friday and submitted to the board.

