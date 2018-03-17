Home > Sports > Football >

This is why the Ayew brothers will be missing Tottenham clash


Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan will be missing Tottenham clash

The deputy skipper of the Black Stars is cup-tied, while Jordan Ayew has been suspended

The Ayew brothers will have no part to play in Swansea City’s FA Cup clashes against Tottenham over the weekend.

Andre Ayew is suspended because he played for West Ham United in the FA Cup, making him ineligible to play for Swansea, whereas Jordan Ayew was handed a red card last weekend while playing against Huddersfield, hence suspended for the FA Cup tie.

Their absence will be greatly felt especially Jordan, whose two goals in the competition has contributed to Swansea reaching this stage for the first time in 54 years.

