This is why the Ayew brothers will be missing Tottenham clash

news

The Ayew brothers will have no part to play in Swansea City’s FA Cup clashes against Tottenham over the weekend.

Andre Ayew is suspended because he played for West Ham United in the FA Cup, making him ineligible to play for Swansea, whereas Jordan Ayew was handed a red card last weekend while playing against Huddersfield, hence suspended for the FA Cup tie.

READ MORE: 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after Barcelona defeat

Their absence will be greatly felt especially Jordan, whose two goals in the competition has contributed to Swansea reaching this stage for the first time in 54 years.