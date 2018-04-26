Home > Sports > Football >

The former AC Milan striker has turned down an offer to come out of retirement.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has no intention to represent Sweden in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after quitting international football.

Ibrahimovic hanged up his boots regarding national team football in 2016, yet there have been calls for him to join the Sweden team for the Russia Mundial and there have been speculations that the former Ajax attacker is looking forward to have a part to play in the team.

However, the 36-year-old has confirmed to Lars Richt, who is the Swedish FA boss that he is not interested in playing for Sweden at Russia 2016.

Swedish FA chief Lars Richt said: "I talked to Zlatan on Tuesday. He announced he did not change his mind about the national team - it is no."

Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Euro 2016.

He is currently plying his trade in the MLS for LA Galaxy.

