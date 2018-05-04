Thomas Partey excels as Atletico Madrid reach final

news

Thomas Partey was impressive when his side Atletico Madrid defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey who was deployed to the right back position excelled in the entire duration of the game. He covered his dence line very well and he was effective in helping Atletico Madrid build attack, with his runs, accurate passing and dribbles.

Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game during added time of the first half.

The second half produced no other goal despite both sides playing their hearts out.

Arsenal were held to a one all draw in the first leg at the Emirates last week, hence the second leg results implies Atletico Madrid have qualified for the final 2-1 on aggregate

They will face either Olympique Marseillle or Salzburg in the other semi finals clash.