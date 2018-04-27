Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight against Arsenal

Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid fought a good fight against Arsenal and the Ghanaian player is impressed.

Ten minutes into Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Europa League quarter final game against Arsenal and the nigh looked a gloomy one for the Spanish club.

Ghanaian player Thomas Teye Partey had travelled with his team to the Emirates Stadium to make the claim for a final spot in the Europa League this season.

Away from home, a red card after 10 minutes, Diego Simeone sent to the stands outlined a daunting task to overcome for Atletico against Arsene Wenger’s team.

But there was hope; hard work and perseverance.

Spanish club Atletico Madrid did not make playing with ten men and without a manager on the touchline pull them down. Partey and his teammates managed to secure a draw and take home an away goal for the second leg tie in a week’s time.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for Arsenal after 61 minutes of play but Antoine Griezmann’s brilliance coupled with a mistake from Wenger’s defence got the goal back for Atletico who managed to secure a 1-1 draw.

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey who was impressive on the night took to his social media page to commend his teammates for the fight.

Partey posted a photo with the caption: “Good work guys”

 

