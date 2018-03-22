Home > Sports > Football >

Happy Thomas Partey jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan's Dirty Enemies in latest video.

  Published:
Ghanaian player Thomas Teye Partey is the latest player to join the craze for Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy’s song ‘Dirty Enemies’.

Gyan who has previously taken over the music scenes in Ghana recently returned with a banger as he collaborated with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

 

Former Chelsea player Didier Drogba and Swansea City forward Wilfried Bony are among players who have shared videos of themselves jamming to their fellow footballer’s song, Dirty Enemies.

Asamoah Gyan’s international teammate and Atletico Madrid player Thomas Partey is the latest to be seen in a video with the song in the background on a TV.

READ MORE: Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’

The Black Stars captain shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Great to see @thomaspartey22 jamming to DirtyEnemies at the barbering saloon”

 

