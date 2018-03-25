Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Tuchel reportedly signs deal to replace Arsene Wenger


Thomas Tuchel Ex-Dortmund coach reportedly signs deal with Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal's chief scout, Sven Mislintat is said to have signed off on Tuchel to replace Arsene Wenger.

  Published:
Thomas Tuchel coached Dortmund from 2015 - 17 play

Thomas Tuchel coached Dortmund from 2015 - 17

(AFP/File)
Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly signed a deal to become Arsenal manager.

According to a leading German football magazine, Kicker, Arsenal's chief scout, Sven Mislintat has signed off on Tuchel to replace Arsene Wenger.

In May 2017, Tuchel, 44, was fired by Dortmund and has been out of a job since then.

Arsene Wenger play Current Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (Getty Images)

Although he was said to have been offered a job at Bayern Munich, he reportedly turned it down, saying he plans on managing in a different country.

 

The Arsenal deal is believed to have been on the table at the time.

Kicker reports that Wenger is preparing to leave Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 campaign as Tuchel warms up to take over.

However, Arsenal is yet to confirm the development. The Premier League club is said to have insisted that it already has a coach.

