Thomas Tuchel reportedly signs deal to replace Arsene Wenger

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly signed a deal to become Arsenal manager.

According to a leading German football magazine, Kicker, Arsenal's chief scout, Sven Mislintat has signed off on Tuchel to replace Arsene Wenger.

In May 2017, Tuchel, 44, was fired by Dortmund and has been out of a job since then.

Although he was said to have been offered a job at Bayern Munich, he reportedly turned it down, saying he plans on managing in a different country.

The Arsenal deal is believed to have been on the table at the time.

Kicker reports that Wenger is preparing to leave Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 campaign as Tuchel warms up to take over.

However, Arsenal is yet to confirm the development. The Premier League club is said to have insisted that it already has a coach.