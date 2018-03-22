This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head shows how time flies

news

Andre Ayew is the vice-captain of Ghana’s senior national team football, the Black Stars.

For many people, Andre has always been without hair. Like, erm, that bald Ghanaian player. But things have not always been like this.

Dede used to have hair. The kind of hair that didn’t even put you in the scope of bald people. Yeah, we’re talking about Andre Ayew, who else?

Oh, you want proof?

Sports writer Oluwashina Okeleji recently shared a photo of himself and Andre Ayew. The photo is 10 years old according to the tweet that had the caption:

“10 years ago today I was at La Commanderie(now Centre d’Entrainement Robert Louis – Dreyfus) – Marseille training ground – on France’s south coast.

“Met a young @AyewAndre, promising @SamNasri19, funny Wilson Oruma nice & colourful @DjibrilCisse #OM”

Andre Ayew has gained a lot of experience since this photo having led the U-20 to a FIFA World Cup trophy and played with the senior national team at two different World Cups in South Africa and Brazil.

The Ghanaian player recently transferred from West Ham United to join his brother at English Premier League club Swansea City.