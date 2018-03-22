Home > Sports > Football >

Throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head


Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head shows how time flies

Check out an old photo of Andre Ayew. Yeah. Those days when he was hair goals.

  • Published:
This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head shows how time flies play

This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head shows how time flies

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andre Ayew is the vice-captain of Ghana’s senior national team football, the Black Stars.

For many people, Andre has always been without hair. Like, erm, that bald Ghanaian player. But things have not always been like this.

Dede used to have hair. The kind of hair that didn’t even put you in the scope of bald people. Yeah, we’re talking about Andre Ayew, who else?

Oh, you want proof?

Andre Ayew play

Andre Ayew

 

READ MORE: How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-­ Chelsea match report

Sports writer Oluwashina Okeleji recently shared a photo of himself and Andre Ayew. The photo is 10 years old according to the tweet that had the caption:

“10 years ago today I was at La Commanderie(now Centre d’Entrainement Robert Louis – Dreyfus) – Marseille training ground – on France’s south coast.

“Met a young @AyewAndre, promising @SamNasri19, funny Wilson Oruma nice & colourful @DjibrilCisse #OM”

 

Andre Ayew has gained a lot of experience since this photo having led the U-20 to a FIFA World Cup trophy and played with the senior national team at two different World Cups in South Africa and Brazil.

The Ghanaian player recently transferred from West Ham United to join his brother at English Premier League club Swansea City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Ghana will not play any friendly this international break Black Stars Ghana will not play any friendly this international break
Ghana Football Association: Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi Nyantakyi over England and Scottish FA comments Ghana Football Association Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi Nyantakyi over England and Scottish FA comments
Football: Potential Russian swansong for Iniesta as China draws closer Football Potential Russian swansong for Iniesta as China draws closer
Football: Man Utd announce plans to form professional women's team Football Man Utd announce plans to form professional women's team
Football: West Ham ban fans over pitch invasion Football West Ham ban fans over pitch invasion
Football: World Cup at risk from match-fixing, say betting experts Football World Cup at risk from match-fixing, say betting experts

Recommended Videos

Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side
English Premier League: Team Of The Week 19.3.18 English Premier League Team Of The Week 19.3.18



Top Articles

1 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
2 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful...bullet
3 Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for lifebullet
4 Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and...bullet
5 Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be...bullet
6 Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League The Scottish and English want to...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, multiple Olympic and world champion, is to train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday
Football Bolt's coming! Star to train with Dortmund on Friday
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov is contending with a rash of injuries as he tries to appear the host nation's team for the World Cup
Football Russia test World Cup mettle against Brazil and France
In Barcelona's colours, Messi has experienced nothing but success, but pulling on Argentina's blue-and-white striped shirt has brought the forward some of the most painful moments of his career
World Cup Messi begins road to Russia as Argentina chase glory
Fans wear masks of Brazil's Neymar, who is home with his famous right foot recovering from surgery as the rest of the Brazil squad prepare to face hosts Russia in their penultimate World Cup warmup
Football In the snow without Neymar, Brazil brace for Russia