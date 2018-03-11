Home > Sports > Football >

Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0


Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0

Sundowns hold the record for most goals scored in the history of Soun African football and they did that in March 2012

  Published:
Sundowns hammered Powerlines 24-0 to break South African football record in March 2012.

The Tshwane side travelled to Kimberley to face the amateur side in a Nedbank Cup tie that saw Hlompho Kekana scoring seven goals, Nyasha Mushekwi rattling the back of the net six times while the late Richard Henyekane scored five goals.

At the final whistle the Brazilians eased into the next round with an emphatic 24-0 win surpassing the previously held record by eight goals.

In 1976 and 1986 AmaZulu claimed 16-0 victories, both of which coming from cup games.

Goalscorers for Sundowns:

Hlompho Kekana 7, 15, 31, 50, 61, 78, 80 (minutes)

Richard Henyekane 12, 20, 56, 72, 74

Nyasha Mushekwi 24, 41, 43, 45+1, 45+2, 52

Samuel Julies 54, 76

Elias Pelembe 65, 70

Lebohang Mokoena 71, 90+1

