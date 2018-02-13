Home > Sports > Football >

Tottenham hold Juventus to 2 all


UEFA Champions League Tottenham hold Juventus to 2 all

The English giants managed a 2-2 draw with the Bianconeri on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

  • Published:
play Tottenham hold Juventus to 2 all
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus were held to a two all draw by Tottenham on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League at the Juventus stadium.

Higuain registered the opener for the host in the 2 minute and after poor defending from Davies Juventus were awarded a penalty and the Argentine converted it to record a brace.

Harry Kane reduced the deficit few minutes to the first half break and in the second half Erikson stunned the host with the equaliser from the free kick following poor judgement by Buffon.

Meanwhile Manchester City hammered FC Basel 0-4 in Switzerland to make the second league a mere formality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Allegri irritated by criticism as Juve fail to kill off Spurs Football Allegri irritated by criticism as Juve fail to kill off Spurs
Football: Gundogan puts 'perfect' City on verge of quarter-finals Football Gundogan puts 'perfect' City on verge of quarter-finals
Football: Eriksen grabs Spurs draw to spoil Higuain show Football Eriksen grabs Spurs draw to spoil Higuain show
Football: Liverpool's Firmino wants to make Porto 'suffer' Football Liverpool's Firmino wants to make Porto 'suffer'
Football: Neymar not unsettled by Real speculation - Marquinhos Football Neymar not unsettled by Real speculation - Marquinhos
Football: Cahill 'devastated' as Hull's Mason forced to retire with head injury Football Cahill 'devastated' as Hull's Mason forced to retire with head injury

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football
Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death



Top Articles

1 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter Imani, the other...bullet
2 Boxing Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for...bullet
3 Matt Ritchie Winger strikes to stun lacklustre Unitedbullet
4 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
5 Love In The Air 9 photos of Prince Boateng and Melissa that are...bullet
6 Nikky Okyere This Ghanaian is a celebrity barber for most...bullet
7 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder leakedbullet
8 Ex-Black Stars Marksman I was so surprised to hear I was...bullet
9 Man City Lead Here are the 50 most expensive squad in...bullet
10 English Premier League Ayew brothers feature as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
3 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 Video Ghanaians will forever love Junior Agogo for this goalbullet
8 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
9 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Sky retained its position as the main broadcaster of EPL matches for 2019-22
Football Sky retains bulk of £4.46bn Premier League TV rights
PSG will be looking to Neymar to make the difference against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu
Football Real Madrid hoping to thrive on big occasion against Neymar's PSG
Barry Bennell
Barry Bennell Ex-UK football coach found guilty of indecent assault, rape
Unai Emery and PSG are back in Spain for the first time since their 6-1 loss in Barcelona last year
Football Barcelona humiliation can help PSG in Real Madrid clash - Emery