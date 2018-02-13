Tottenham hold Juventus to 2 all

news

Juventus were held to a two all draw by Tottenham on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League at the Juventus stadium.

Higuain registered the opener for the host in the 2 minute and after poor defending from Davies Juventus were awarded a penalty and the Argentine converted it to record a brace.

Harry Kane reduced the deficit few minutes to the first half break and in the second half Erikson stunned the host with the equaliser from the free kick following poor judgement by Buffon.

Meanwhile Manchester City hammered FC Basel 0-4 in Switzerland to make the second league a mere formality.