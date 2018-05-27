Home > Sports > Football >

Toulouse retain Ligue 1 status


Football Toulouse retain Ligue 1 status

Toulouse retained their Ligue 1 status on Sunday, beating Ajaccio 1-0 in the second leg of a relegation/promotion play-off.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toulouse midfielder Jimmy Durmaz celebrates after scoring during the French L1/L2 second leg play-off football match against Ajaccio on May 27, 2018 play

Toulouse midfielder Jimmy Durmaz celebrates after scoring during the French L1/L2 second leg play-off football match against Ajaccio on May 27, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toulouse retained their Ligue 1 status on Sunday, beating Ajaccio 1-0 in the second leg of a relegation/promotion play-off.

Toulouse secured their 16th successive season in the French topflight courtesy of Jimmy Durmaz's 88th minute goal which ended the Ligue 1 dream of Ajaccio, the team that finished third in the second division.

That gave Toulouse a 4-0 aggregate win after their 3-0 success in the first leg last week.

That game was played out at an empty stadium in Montpellier.

It should have been staged at Ajaccio's own Francois-Coty stadium but French league officials switched it to a neutral venue and behind closed doors as the Corsican club were punished for the violent scenes which plagued their Ligue 2 play-off against Le Havre.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

MTN FA Cup: FA Cup round of 64 results MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 results
Football: Balotelli has matured, says Italy skipper Bonucci Football Balotelli has matured, says Italy skipper Bonucci
MTN FA Cup: WAFA impeccable on spot kicks to progress to next round MTN FA Cup WAFA impeccable on spot kicks to progress to next round
MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko beat Storm Academy on penalties MTN FA Cup Asante Kotoko beat Storm Academy on penalties
Football: Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Patrick Twumasi: Ghanaian striker scores seventh league goal for Astana FC Patrick Twumasi Ghanaian striker scores seventh league goal for Astana FC

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
6 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League...bullet
7 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet
10 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are at the forefront of Real Madrid's Champions League celebrations in the Spanish capital
Football Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans
Neymar hasn't played a game since fracturing a bone in his right foot on February 25
Football Neymar 'not yet 100%' but ready to play for Brazil
Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists
Mohamed Salah is confident of making the World Cup after his shoulder injury
Football Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury