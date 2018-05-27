Toulouse retain Ligue 1 status

news

Toulouse retained their Ligue 1 status on Sunday, beating Ajaccio 1-0 in the second leg of a relegation/promotion play-off.

Toulouse secured their 16th successive season in the French topflight courtesy of Jimmy Durmaz's 88th minute goal which ended the Ligue 1 dream of Ajaccio, the team that finished third in the second division.

That gave Toulouse a 4-0 aggregate win after their 3-0 success in the first leg last week.

That game was played out at an empty stadium in Montpellier.

It should have been staged at Ajaccio's own Francois-Coty stadium but French league officials switched it to a neutral venue and behind closed doors as the Corsican club were punished for the violent scenes which plagued their Ligue 2 play-off against Le Havre.