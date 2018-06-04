Home > Sports > Football >

Toure says Guardiola has problem with African players


Football Toure says Guardiola has problem with African players

Midfielder Yaya Toure accused Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola of having "problems with Africans" in an interview to be published on Tuesday by France Football magazine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yaya Toure has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's attitude to black players play

Yaya Toure has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's attitude to black players

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Midfielder Yaya Toure accused Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola of having "problems with Africans" in an interview to be published on Tuesday by France Football magazine.

"He insists he has no problems with black players, because he is too intelligent to be caught out," Toure said. "But when you realise that he has problems with Africans, wherever he goes, I ask myself questions."

The 35-year-old Ivorian played just 17 matches this season for City, who romped to the Premier League title, and he confessed to wondering if his limited playing time "was not because of my colour."

"I think I was dealing with someone who just wanted to take revenge on me, who was jealous of me, who took me for his rival. I felt humiliated," said Toure, who is leaving City at the end of June.

Toure joined City after three seasons at Barcelona where he had fallen out of favour after Guardiola took over as manager.

"There had already been some tensions," said Toure, who added that he was now taking responsibility for "being the one who smashed the myth of Guardiola."

Toure played 319 matches over eight seasons with the Sky Blues and won the Premier League three times and the FA Cup once but, he complained, Guardiola had prevented him enjoying the sort of farewell fanfare that Andres Iniesta received this season at Barcelona and Gianluigi Buffon did at Juventus.

"He stole my farewells with City. I would have liked to leave this club with emotion, as Iniesta and Buffon were able to do. But Pep stopped me."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS Photos Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS
Russia 2018: No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players Russia 2018 No Russian girls for you-Nigeria coach tells players
Football: Rooney free to leave, confirms new Everton boss Silva Football Rooney free to leave, confirms new Everton boss Silva
Football: Rennes swoop for Swedish World Cup hero Football Rennes swoop for Swedish World Cup hero
Russia 2018: Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football: Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23 Football Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
4 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
5 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
6 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
7 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

France's World Cup-winning side in 1998 were held up as a model of racial integration at a time of tensions about immigration
Football World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study
Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad
Zylofon Cash Premier League Goal king chart after the first round
France coach Didier Deschamps fixed on his final World Cup 23 early, which meant the squad could pose for the cameras on May 30.
Football France confirm unchanged World Cup squad