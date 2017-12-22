Transfer News :  Fenerbache to offer Baba Rahman escape route

news

Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman could be set for a move to Fenerbache, according to reports in Turkey.

The left-back has been out of action since January after sustaining a serious injury while on international duty with Ghana.

Rahman tore his ligament during the Black Stars’ opening game against Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

He was subsequently kept on the sidelines for close to seven months, having gone under the knife after that injury.

The former Augsburg defender has now returned to fitness, but is yet to make a first-team appearance at Chelsea this season.

However, according a report by Turkish tabloid Haber, Fenerbache have registered interest in Rahman and have targeted the 23-year-old, together with Man United outcast Luke Shaw, in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Turkish giants are willing to take Rahman an initial 18-month loan deal, with an option to make the deal permanent.

It is currently unknown whether the left-back is interested in a move to the Turkish Supa Lig, as reports continue to link him away from Chelsea.