Transfer window closes on Friday


Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday

The Ghaan Premier League transfer window which started on 29th November,2017 comes to an end on 2 March,2018

The Ghana Premier League transfer window closes on March 2. The Ghana Premier League are set to close the window for transfer on Friday March 2, 2018.

The club will therefore allowed to transfer a player for the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier and Division League season beyond March 2, 2018 at excatly 11:59pm

The Ghana Football Association announced at the outfit’s official website that various clubs in the top flight and second tier will have until the said date to submit a final list of players registered for their respective outfits.

The Ghana Premier League was launched on 26 February, 2018 as the league is set to start on 4 March, 2017.

The transfer window in the Ghana Football space started on 29 November,2018.

The launch which occurred at the Premises of the Ghana Football Association Secretariat was where the logo of the league out doored.

