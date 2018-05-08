Trials of Black Stars midfielder over rape charges begins

news

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo was processed for court over rape charges in Sweden on Monday.

Sarfo 23, was arrested for defiling a minor in Sweden, but for lack of evidence it was dropped. However, he was re-arrested early this year for raping two different girls.

Kingsley Sarfo pictured in handcuffs and shackles on Monday appeared before Malmo District Court from prison as he began his trials.

Sarfo been accused of two cases of sexual exploitation of children against another girl which has led to the trial with prosecutors seeking to cage the midfielder.

The Black Stars midfielder, however, denied criminal charges, saying the girls involved made him believe they were older than their ages.

The judge Ola Lavie adjourned the case to next Monday.

In Sweden, the punishment for rape against children, that is having sex or equivalent with a child under fifteen years, is at least two years.

Kingsley Sarfo was handed his maiden Black Stars call-up last year and he made his debut against Congo in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.