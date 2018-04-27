Home > Sports > Football >

Trump factor weighing on 2026 World Cup race: analysts


Football Trump factor weighing on 2026 World Cup race: analysts

President Donald Trump's intervention in the race for the 2026 World Cup has placed North America's bid for the tournament in jeopardy with the FIFA vote to award the showpiece just weeks away, analysts say.

  • Published:
Sunil Gulati, (center) president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), Canadian CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani (left) and Mexican Football Federation President Decio De Maria hold up a signed unified bid for the 2026 soccer world cup on April 10, 2017 in New York City play

Sunil Gulati, (center) president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), Canadian CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani (left) and Mexican Football Federation President Decio De Maria hold up a signed unified bid for the 2026 soccer world cup on April 10, 2017 in New York City

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump's intervention in the race for the 2026 World Cup has placed North America's bid for the tournament in jeopardy with the FIFA vote to award the showpiece just weeks away, analysts say.

In his first public comments on the 2026 race, Trump on Thursday appeared to warn that nations who did not support the joint US-Mexico-Canada bid may face political repercussions.

"The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup," Trump tweeted.

"It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?"

Morocco is the only other nation bidding for the 2026 showpiece.

World football's governing body FIFA will announce the winning bid after a vote in Moscow on June 13 on the eve of this year's World Cup.

With an array of already-built, modern stadia, including iconic venues such as Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, and established tourism and transport infrastructure, North America had long been as the clear front-runner for what will be the first 48-team World Cup.

Increasingly, however, the USA-Canada-Mexico bid has had cause to look nervously over its shoulder at Morocco, which has gathered momentum and secured support from the influential Confederation of African Football as well as countries in Europe, notably France.

Publicly, the North American bid has sought to play down the significance of the 'Trump factor' in the 2026 race.

Even after his reported description of certain parts of the world as "shithole" countries in January, North American bid leaders maintained they had seen no evidence of blowback.

"This is not geopolitics, this is football...we have had no backlash to our bid," United States Soccer Federation chief Carlos Cordeiro, one of the three co-chairs of the bid, said after meeting Asian Football Confederation members in Kuala Lumpur last month.

'Morocco's gig now'?

FIFA experts sounded a more pessimistic tone however.

University of Michigan professor Andrei Markovits, co-author of 'Offside: Soccer and American Exceptionalism', believes Trump's comments on Thursday could prove fatal.

"I think Trump may have sunk it," Markovits told AFP. "In the world of association football and the world of international sport, nothing is more sexy than beating up on the much-hated Yanks. It's a feast. And this is red meat.

"It's given undecided countries a welcome pretext. Many countries are really relishing the opportunity to sock it to the United States. If I were a betting man, I'd say it's Morocco's gig now."

The broader electorate that will determine the outcome of the vote in Moscow could also work in Morocco's favour if there is widespread anti-Trump sentiment.

Following the corruption-tainted 2010 vote in Zurich to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, FIFA changed its bidding process.

Whereas previously the 24 members of the FIFA executive committee used to determine World Cup races, now the hosts will be decided by a vote of the 211 individual FIFA member nations.

'Difficult to predict'

Jaimie Fuller, one of the founding members of the New FIFA Now advocacy group, believes Trump may weigh heavily on the North American bid, while cautioning that the vote remains finely balanced.

"I wouldn't be stunned if Morocco won this," Fuller told AFP. "And I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of that was down to the fact that Trump has waded in.

"This is such a difficult one to predict. Because on the one hand you've got what would seem to be a sensible, logical choice; but then you've got the emotional aspects."

Peter Alegi, an associate professor of history at Michigan State University and an expert on FIFA and football in Africa, said that he believed Trump had hurt North America's bid, a Moroccan victory would be equally attributable to clever campaigning.

"My own take is that the xenophobia, the isolationism of the Trump administration has hurt the 2026 bid," Alegi said.

"But at the same time I would not exaggerate its significance," he added, noting that Morocco had only narrowly lost out to South Africa in the race for the 2010 World Cup.

"Morocco has been actively involved in trying to host the World Cup for quite some time," Alegi told AFP. "They've got a lot of experience of running a bid. They know how FIFA works. They understand the back channels, the marketing, the campaigning. It's true that Trump has hurt the (North American) bid.

"But Morocco has done a lot of good work for their own cause and advanced their interests very well."

FIFA's perceived antipathy towards joint bids - a legacy of the co-hosted 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea -- may also work against the North American bid, Alegi added.

"FIFA does not have a favourable view of co-hosting," he said. "2002 was difficult. They will be concerned that co-hosting could potentially present a lot of challenges, not just because of the politics of Trump, but logistically."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Football: Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership: Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League: Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman
Football: Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football: Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018
Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter
Man of the moment: Chelsea goal scorer Cesc Fabregas
Football Goals are missing ingredient for Conte and Chelsea
Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon beat Nantes
Football Depay stars as Lyon beat Nantes to go second
Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden