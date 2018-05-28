Home > Sports > Football >

Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final


Football Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final

Istanbul’s Champions League final in 2020 will not be dogged by the logistical nightmare that confronted supporters trying to get to Kiev for UEFA’s showpiece event this weekend, insists Servet Yardimci, vice-president of the Turkish Football Federation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Ataturk Stadium on the outskirts of Istanbul will host its second Champions League final in 2020. play

The Ataturk Stadium on the outskirts of Istanbul will host its second Champions League final in 2020.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Istanbul’s Champions League final in 2020 will not be dogged by the logistical nightmare that confronted supporters trying to get to Kiev for UEFA’s showpiece event this weekend, insists Servet Yardimci, vice-president of the Turkish Football Federation.

However, Yardimci, who also sits on UEFA's Executive Committee, said that lessons have been learned from the city’s own experience of hosting the final in 2005.

Liverpool were victors in the Turkish capital in 2005 after completing the greatest comeback in Champions League final history to beat AC Milan on penalties after trailing 3-0 at half-time.

However, many fans missed kick-off due to log jammed roads on what was then the sole connection between the city centre and the 76,000 capacity Olympic Ataturk Stadium, 14 kilometres south, whilst supporters also complained of prohibitively expensive flight prices.

The stadium had only been completed months earlier, and Yardimci admits the infrastructure wasn’t then in place to handle an event of that scale.

However, he believes the opening of a new Istanbul airport, planned to be the biggest in the world, later this year makes Istanbul a prime location for the demands of hosting a Champions League final.

“In 2005 it was probably too early to have hosted that final. The stadium was completed and immediately after when this final took place we had some hiccups for the supporters to get to the stadium in time," Yardimci told AFP.

"Today in terms of accommodations and connections, airports, roads, railways and underground are in place and there will be no problem whatsoever in terms of logistics. It will be a fantastic venue.”

'New market'

Unlike Kiev, Istanbul was awarded the Champions League final after beating out Lisbon in a formal bidding process where guarantees have to be made over the hotel and airport capacity of cities to handle the influx of fans, media and delegates for the biggest game in club football.

Supporters in the Ukrainian capital faced price hikes of up to 100 times their normal value for hotels, whilst some Liverpool fans were left stranded after the travel company they booked with failed to secure landing spots at one of Kiev’s two airports.

Istanbul will also host the UEFA Super Cup final in 2019 and Turkey hopes to host a major international football tournament for the first time by winning the right to host the European championships in 2024.

Turkey missed out on Euro 2016 to France and declined to bid for Euro 2020, which will take place in 12 cities spread across the continent, due to an ultimately failed attempt to host the 2020 Olympics in Istanbul.

Their latest bid faces fierce competition from a German bid that will be seen as a safer option due to Turkey's political turmoil in recent years.

A state of emergency was introduced following an attempted coup in July 2016 to depose president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and more than 1,300 associations and foundations have been shut down under the measures.

"We cannot change this negative perception Turkey has outside of Turkey, but politically Turkey is very stable, very consistent," insisted Yardimci.

"Turkey is a new market, new territory to UEFA. Istanbul is a so well-connected city, there are a billion people living in 43 countries less than four hours away.

"It is a unique opportunity for UEFA not to miss to explore new markets."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature Ghanaian Players Abroad Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature
Ghana Players Abroad: Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina Ghana Players Abroad Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina
UEFA Champions League: Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat UEFA Champions League Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat
Photos: Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clash
Football: Ronaldo presents a happier face as Real celebrate European triumph Football Ronaldo presents a happier face as Real celebrate European triumph
Football: Following rival, Egypt's Zamalek White Knights ultras disband Football Following rival, Egypt's Zamalek White Knights ultras disband

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of...bullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

World Cup Diaries Key players who should give Egypt a push in Russia
Ghanaian Players Abroad Raphael Dwamena wins Swiss Cup with FC Zurich
UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition demanding punishment for Ramos over Salah injury
Jamie Maclaren has been called up by Australia as injury cover and has a chance to make their final World Cup squad
Football Maclaren called up to Australia World Cup squad