Two Spain managers called as witnesses in Villar corruption trial


Two Spain managers called as witnesses in Villar corruption trial

The current Spain manager Julen Lopetegui and his predecessor Vicente del Bosque have been summoned as witnesses in a corruption investigation into Angel Maria Villar, former head of the national football federation (RFEF).

(AFP/File)
The judge in the Spanish National Court responsible for corruption, summoned the two managers to a hearing on May 25, a judicial source told AFP on Thursday.

Villar, who had been president of the RFEF since 1988 and was also a vice president of FIFA and UEFA official, was arrested in July on suspicion of embezzling funds. He resigned his international positions and was later forced out of the RFEF by an independent Spanish tribunal.

Spanish authorities suspect Villar of creating a system to divert funds to himself and his relatives.

