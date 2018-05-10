Home > Sports > Football >

Two Spain managers called as witnesses in Villar corruption trial


Football Two Spain managers called as witnesses in Villar corruption trial

The current Spain manager Julen Lopetegui and his predecessor Vicente del Bosque have been summoned as witnesses in a corruption investigation into Angel Maria Villar, former head of the national football federation (RFEF).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two national team managers have been called as witnesses in the investigation into former president of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar play

Two national team managers have been called as witnesses in the investigation into former president of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The current Spain manager Julen Lopetegui and his predecessor Vicente del Bosque have been summoned as witnesses in a corruption investigation into Angel Maria Villar, former head of the national football federation (RFEF).

The judge in the Spanish National Court responsible for corruption, summoned the two managers to a hearing on May 25, a judicial source told AFP on Thursday.

Villar, who had been president of the RFEF since 1988 and was also a vice president of FIFA and UEFA official, was arrested in July on suspicion of embezzling funds. He resigned his international positions and was later forced out of the RFEF by an independent Spanish tribunal.

Spanish authorities suspect Villar of creating a system to divert funds to himself and his relatives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season English Premier League Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season
Brothers: Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record
World: English and Spanish teams dominate top ten most expensive clubs World English and Spanish teams dominate top ten most expensive clubs
Football: Arda Turan banned for 16 games by Turkey after attacking referee Football Arda Turan banned for 16 games by Turkey after attacking referee
Football: Oxlade-Chamberlain recovering after knee surgery Football Oxlade-Chamberlain recovering after knee surgery
Football: Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS: reports Football Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS: reports

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
5 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
6 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in...bullet
8 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is reportedly set to part ways with the club
Football Carvalhal set to leave Swansea: reports
The relegation story of Jordan Ayew, England's very own 'Angel of Drop'
Aston Villa To Swansea The relegation story of Jordan Ayew, England's very own 'Angel of Drop'
Arsene Wenger waved goodbye to home fans after Arsenal beat Burnley.
Football 'It's not easy to say goodbye' says Wenger as Arsenal exit looms
Brand whores Bellerin attacks footballers who dress in flashy and expensive clothes