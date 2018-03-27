UEFA announce new rules for club competitions

news

Europe’s governing football body have changed regulations surrounding both competitions effective next season.

The most striking one will be the fact that a player will be able to play for one club in the same competition during the course of one season.

UEFA also announced that the time of the games for both the Champions League and Europa League.

The UEFA announced that for both competitions a club will be allowed to register three players without any restriction after the group stages.

"This is in line with the existing regulatory situation in the different domestic leagues, which does not impose restrictions on the eligibility for competitions of players registered for a new club during the winter transfer window,” according to UEFA.

The UEFA Champions’ League group stage games will have two played on Tuesday and Wednesday which will start on 17:55 GMT.

The rest of the games will go on to kickoff times will be moved to 20;00 GMT.

The Europa League group games until the round of 16 will be played on 17:55 and 20:00.

More importantly, a forth substitute can be introduced in knockout games after Extra Time.

Teams contesting in the final of the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA super cup will be allowed to name 23 players on the match day instead of 18 players.

"This gives clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season according to UEFA