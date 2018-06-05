Home > Sports > Football >

UEFA ban Buffon for three matches after referee rant


Football UEFA ban Buffon for three matches after referee rant

Outgoing Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Tuesday banned for three European matches for his red card and comments about referee Michael Oliver after the Italian side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid last month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gianluigi Buffon has been charged for his rant against English referee Michael Oliver play

Gianluigi Buffon has been charged for his rant against English referee Michael Oliver

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outgoing Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Tuesday banned for three European matches for his red card and comments about referee Michael Oliver after the Italian side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid last month.

The 40-year-old had been charged both with breaching UEFA's "general principles of conduct" over his outburst and also for his red card for dissent.

European football's governing body announced Tuesday that Buffon was suspended for "three UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible".

The last-eight clash between holders Real and Juventus was decided by a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after the Serie A champions had staged a remarkable comeback to wipe out a 3-0 first-leg deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Buffon, who was sent off in the aftermath of the penalty decision, lashed out at Oliver's decision to award the spot-kick, saying the English official had a "rubbish bin for a heart".

The 2006 World Cup winner, who did not renew his contract with Juventus, could however be playing for Paris Saint-Germain next season.

He said on Monday he needed a week before making a decision on whether to head to the French capital or not.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Key players to give Nigeria the push Russia 2018 Key players to give Nigeria the push
Football: Arsenal sign Swiss captain Lichtsteiner from Juventus Football Arsenal sign Swiss captain Lichtsteiner from Juventus
#Number 12: Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposé #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposé
Football: Iran announce World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker Football Iran announce World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker
Football: Sassuolo part with coach Iachini Football Sassuolo part with coach Iachini
Number 12 expose: Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black Stars, Sports Minister and Nyantakyi? Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black Stars, Sports Minister and Nyantakyi?

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
3 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
4 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
5 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
6 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year...bullet
8 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in...bullet
9 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League All results and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32 participating countries
Zylofon Cash Premier League Aduana Stars have not sacked Coach Abubakar- Albert Commey
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min is South Korea's best-known player
Football Toffee-whipped Koreans look to avoid a sticky end
FIFA claims it has brought action against Viagogo to protect fans at the World Cup in Russia
Football FIFA files criminal complaint against secondary ticket firm Viagogo