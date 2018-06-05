UEFA ban Gianluigi Buffon

Home > Sports > Football >

The Italian will not feature in the first three UEFA Champions League games if he joins a club that will be competing in the elite European club competition

Gianluigi Buffon has suffered a three match ban from UEFA over his comments against referee Michael Oliver during their UEFA Champions League game at Real Madrid.

Buffon was sent off when he challenged the English referee after he had awarded an extra time penalty in favour of Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot kick and despite losing 3-1, Real Madrid qualified 4-3 on aggregate, thanks to the late penalty handed to them.

Gianluigi Buffon after the game lashed out at Michael Oliver accusing him of being biased.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to suspend Juventus player Gianluigi Buffon for three UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

The 40-year-old Buffon, who left Juventus after 17 seasons at the club, criticised Oliver after the match, saying the referee had been out of his depth, should have been in the stands eating crisps and must have a garbage bin for a heart.

