Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European football governing body UEFA on Tuesday.

Nasri, 30, had appealed to UEFA for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016.

That was rejected last March, as was an appeal in December to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The method is on the World Anti-doping Agency's prohibited list.