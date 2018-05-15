Home > Sports > Football >

UEFA prepares to fight Infantino's Club World Cup plan


Football UEFA prepares to fight Infantino's Club World Cup plan

A united response to FIFA's plans to enlarge the Club World Cup to 24 teams will be the subject of debate on Wednesday at a meeting of football power brokers organised by UEFA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA president Gianni Infantino handed Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo the Club World Cup trophy Abu Dhabi in December, but wants such encounters to be once every four years. play

FIFA president Gianni Infantino handed Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo the Club World Cup trophy Abu Dhabi in December, but wants such encounters to be once every four years.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A united response to FIFA's plans to enlarge the Club World Cup to 24 teams will be the subject of debate on Wednesday at a meeting of football power brokers organised by UEFA.

Ahead of the Europa League final in Lyon, the governing body of European football is holding a meeting of its "Council of UEFA" and FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plans are the main topic on the agenda.

Many of those participating have already expressed hostility to the plan.

The council, chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, brings together the European Club Association (ECA), the recently renamed European Leagues (EPFL) and the players' union (FifPro).

Infantino is pushing to revamp the Club World Cup, boosting it from seven clubs to 24 in a four-year format. At the moment it is played every year.

At the same time, he hopes to launch a biennial league tournament for nations, the Global Nations League.

Infantino says he has an offer of $25 billion over 12 years for the two competitions from a group of investors, which the Financial Times has identified as SoftBank from Japan and the governments of China and Saudi Arabia.

That is allowing FIFA to dangle enormous amounts of cash in front of the biggest clubs.

For the club competition alone the consortium "guarantees minimum revenues of $12 billion for the four editions from 2021 to 2033", according to a document, which AFP has read, that FIFA presented to seven big European clubs including European Champions Real Madrid, Spanish champions Barcelona and German champions Bayern Munich.

According to the document, 12 of the 24 teams in the competition would be European, four or five from South America, two each from the rest of the Americas, Asia and Africa, leaving the Oceania to battle for the last place with a South American team.

The winners of the four previous Champions Leagues would be guaranteed places.

The European participants could make between $50 million and $80 million each.

Already some clubs have voiced their support.

Barcelona's board of directors said the tournament would be "exciting, dynamic, inclusive and prestigious."

They added that it would "create a global platform for clubs to contribute to the growth of their brands."

Emilio Butragueno, Real Madrid's head of public relations, told his club's TV station: "We think that for fans it could be a very interesting competition."

-- 60-day deadline --

Infantino says he needs agreement soon because the consortium gave FIFA a 60-day deadline and after that the money will vanish and hopes to get approval at the FIFA conference in Moscow in June ahead of the World Cup.

Ceferin is not happy.

"FIFA should not be meeting with only seven federations or clubs and discussing with them things that concern all of European football," he said in a recent interview.

"I know that at least three of the seven clubs don't agree with the path that FIFA wants to take."

"They have invited only the clubs," the Slovene said on Friday. "So they think only they count."

Infantino insists that the new format will reduce the number of games the "great players" would play in each four-year cycle, but the leagues are sceptical and object to cramming new competitions into the football calendars.

"FIFA itself has highlighted the international match calendar's congestion and lack of rest periods for players most in demand," Premier League chief executive Richard Scumadore told

"To be presented with FIFA's 'solution' as a fait accompli and claim this to be consultation defies all definitions of best practice and good governance," Scudamore told The Times in London.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Back to School: Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year Back to School Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year
MTN FA Cup: Kotoko, Hearts drawn apart in round of 64 MTN FA Cup Kotoko, Hearts drawn apart in round of 64
Transfer News: Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medical
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double
Football: Injured Neuer in German World Cup squad as frictions stir Football Injured Neuer in German World Cup squad as frictions stir
Black Stars: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return Black Stars Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
6 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
7 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet

Football

Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad
Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC
Alexandre Pato has rejuvenated his injury-disrupted career in China
Football Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters
Albert Commey Aduana Stars explains the reason behind Confed Cup early kick off