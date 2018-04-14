Home > Sports > Football >

UG win unprecedented third UPAC title


Emmanuel Wolf was the joint MVP for the 2018 edition of the UPAC play

University of Ghana beat Accra Technical University 41-36 to clinch their 3rd straight title.

The 3rd day of the UPAC championship started at with the first semifinal where University of Ghana beat University of Education, Winneba 66-48 to qualify for the final.

The second semifinal had Accra Technical University stage a comeback as they trailed in the first two quarters to beat Takoradi Technical University by 52:37 to set up a repeat of the 2016 Final 
 

Accra Technical University led University of Ghana 27:20 in the first half. However, in the 2nd half Coach Dr Samori led the University of Ghana to pull of a massive comeback to get Accra Technical University to lose 41-36.

Kwame Opoku and Emmanuel Wolff shared the MVP title

Coach Dr Samori won the the contest coach of the year.

University of Education, Winneba beat Takoradi Technical University 46:35 to in the 3rd place playoff to earn the bronze medal 

