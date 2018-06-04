Home > Sports > Football >

Umtiti's new Barcelona contract has 500m euro buyout


Football Umtiti's new Barcelona contract has 500m euro buyout

The contract extension to 2023 that France defender Samuel Umtiti signed with Barcelona on Monday contains 500m euro ($586m) buyout clause said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was happy to announce on Monday that Samuel Umtiti had signed until 2023. play

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was happy to announce on Monday that Samuel Umtiti had signed until 2023.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The contract extension to 2023 that France defender Samuel Umtiti signed with Barcelona on Monday contains 500m euro ($586m) buyout clause said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"We think that with this clause, no one will dream of coming here" for him, Bartomeu said at a press conference at the Nou Camp immediately after Umtiti signed.

"It's great news for Barcelona fans," said Bartomeu, who signed Umtiti for 25m from Lyon in 2016. "Without Samuel, this team would not be the same and we need him."

Umtiti, who is 24 and has played 17 times for France, took a break from World Cup camp at Clairefontaine near Paris to travel to Barcelona.

"I'm a little nervous because my dream here continues," Umtiti said. "From the first day here in Barcelona I felt at home and now I want to stay 15 years."

Umititi's previous deal had a 60m euro buyout, but that had begun to look low after Liverpool paid 84m euros for Virgil van Dijk in December and Manchester City paid 70m euros for Aymeric Laporte in January.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Nigeria name final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Russia 2018: Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad Russia 2018 Leroy Sane left out of Germany World Cup final squad
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Goal king chart after the first round Zylofon Cash Premier League Goal king chart after the first round
Football: Football fever raising temperature in Russia's frozen Arctic Football Football fever raising temperature in Russia's frozen Arctic
Football: Neuer is in Germany World Cup squad, Sane left out Football Neuer is in Germany World Cup squad, Sane left out
Football: Ex-Arsenal footballer Kanu robbed of $11,000 at Moscow airport: agency Football Ex-Arsenal footballer Kanu robbed of $11,000 at Moscow airport: agency

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
4 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester...bullet
5 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
6 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
7 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
8 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew...bullet
10 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

A this file picture taken on December 23, 2017 shows supporters of the Qatar national football team waving their national flags at a Gulf Cup of Nations match against Yemen in Kuwait City
Football Qatar World Cup weathers Gulf crisis but fresh storms brew
Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league
Alvaro Odriozola bagged a memorable first goal for Spain
Football Spain stay unbeaten under Lopetegui with Swiss draw
Neymar beat multiple defenders before lashing in Brazil's opening goal midway through the second half
Football Neymar thrilled to be back, at '80 percent'