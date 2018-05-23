Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal

news

Arsenal have named former Paris St-Germain and Sevilla boss Unai Emery as their new manager.

Emery, 46, joins the Gunners having left French champions PSG after guiding them to the Ligue 1 title.

The Spaniard also won four domestic cups with the French giants, having previously guided Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.

Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger, who left Arsenal at the end of season after 22 years in charge.

Manchester City assistant manager and former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta was strong favourite to replace Wenger, but Emery - who has a limited command of English - emerged as the unanimous choice following the recruitment process.

He will lead Arsenal into a new era following the departure of Wenger, 68, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups - including two Doubles - with the club.