Home > Sports > Football >

Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal


Premier League Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal have named former Paris St-Germain and Sevilla boss Unai Emery as their new manager.

Emery, 46, joins the Gunners having left French champions PSG after guiding them to the Ligue 1 title.

The Spaniard also won four domestic cups with the French giants, having previously guided Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs.

READ MORE: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order

Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger, who left Arsenal at the end of season after 22 years in charge.

Manchester City assistant manager and former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta was strong favourite to replace Wenger, but Emery - who has a limited command of English - emerged as the unanimous choice following the recruitment process.

He will lead Arsenal into a new era following the departure of Wenger, 68, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups - including two Doubles - with the club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal manager: club Football Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal manager: club
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations
Scandalous: Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president
Football: Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight Football Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight
Video: Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’ Video Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’
Football: Decision time for Zidane as Bale awaits chance for reconciliation Football Decision time for Zidane as Bale awaits chance for reconciliation

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue -...bullet
7 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Under pressure: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could be targeted as a weak link by Real Madrid
Football Weak links? Goalkeepers Karius, Navas under the microscope in Kiev
Lyon players train ahead of the Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon out to extend dominance in Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Lyon defender Wendie Renard speaks to the media on Tuesday, ahead of this week's Champions League final
Football 'Exceptional' Renard a towering presence for Lyon
Carlo Ancelotti is reported to be set to be appointed Napoli coach
Football Ancelotti poised to take over as Napoli coach - reports