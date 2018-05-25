Home > Sports > Football >

Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds


Football Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds

Nigeria can surpass expectations at the World Cup finals by demonstrating the same fighting spirit and teamwork that got them to Russia, captain Mikel John Obi said on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria will face off in Group D against Argentina, whom they played in a friendly in November 2017 play

Nigeria will face off in Group D against Argentina, whom they played in a friendly in November 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria can surpass expectations at the World Cup finals by demonstrating the same fighting spirit and teamwork that got them to Russia, captain Mikel John Obi said on Friday.

The Super Eagles are currently 47th in the FIFA world rankings -- the lowest of their opponents in Group D, Argentina (5th), Croatia (18th) and Iceland (22nd).

But former Chelsea star Obi said that could spur the Super Eagles on and beyond their previous tournament best of reaching the round of 16.

"Being underdogs is good for us. It means we have to do more, we have to be humble," the experienced midfielder, who is set to play in his second World Cup, told a news conference.

"That means we can do better than what people expect us to do."

He added: "We have to do better than we have ever done. It will be tough because we're in a tough group and so our first game (versus Croatia) is very important.

"It's important we win that game."

Nigeria were in the southeastern city of Uyo to prepare for a warm-up game against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Obi said his side had shown fighting spirit to qualify in the first place from a tough group that included African champions Cameroon and Algeria.

"One thing that will help us is we need to be together, play as a team, and the fighting spirit we have all this time, we need to show it in Russia," he said.

"We need to continue the way we have done. We are a young and energetic team. We go as one, Nigeria and the team come first."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp Football 'Fighter' Zidane as good a coach as he was a player - Klopp
Football: Brighton sign Romania striker Andone Football Brighton sign Romania striker Andone
Football: Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev 'not looking good' Football Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev 'not looking good'
Video: Referee violently attacked in colts football match Video Referee violently attacked in colts football match
Anas Exposé: More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary Anas Exposé More Ghana FA officials caught in Anas’ documentary
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed joins Elmina Sharks

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi-...bullet
4 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
5 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
6 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the...bullet
9 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
10 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Fans arriving in Kiev for the Champions League final have found the locals answer appeals for help wit accommodation - tickets might be another matter.
Football No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help
Photo Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback
Will Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah prove decisive in the Champions League final?
Football Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final
Real Madrid vs Liverpool The top 50 Champions League final stats