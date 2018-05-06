Home > Sports > Football >

United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson


Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson

Messages of support continued to pour in as legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson fought for his life on Sunday following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage play

A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Messages of support continued to pour in as legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson fought for his life on Sunday following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson won 38 major trophies in just over 26 years in charge of Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League twice.

It is a measure of the Scot's success on the pitch, and his stature off it that tributes poured in from around the world of sport, and beyond, to wish the 76-year-old a speedy recovery after he underwent surgery on Saturday.

"Everyone at AC Milan wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery," said a statement by the seven-time European champions on their official Twitter page early Sunday morning.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is on the verge of leading the Turin giants to a seventh successive Serie A crown, said: "Stay strong Alex Ferguson."

News of Ferguson's condition also had an impact beyond the world of football.

Top American baseball side the Chicago White Sox posted a heartfelt message on their Twitter page weeks after one of their players, Danny Farquhar, recently suffered a brain haemorrhage while sitting in the team dugout.

"The stand with the community in sending our positive thoughts to Sir Alex Ferguson," said the message on @whitesox.

"Having been recently impacted by a brain hemorrhage in our own family, we know the dramatic impact it causes, and the strength that can be drawn from those who care."

A brilliant manager, and a good man

Ferguson, who retired from management five years ago, appeared in good health when presenting a commemorative vase to old rival Arsene Wenger, who is stepping down as Arsenal manager, at United's Old Trafford ground last week.

But on Saturday an ambulance was called to the Scot's home in Cheadle, near Manchester, at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

Concerns for Ferguson's health mounted when it was announced his son, Darren, the manager of English third-tier club Doncaster, would miss his side's match against Wigan because of "family reasons".

News of Ferguson's operation was made public by United in a statement that appeared to be cautiously optimistic about his prospects for recovery.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the statement said on Saturday.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Pending updates -- none of which had been given by medical officials or Manchester United by 1230 GMT Sunday -- on Ferguson's condition, messages of support from all walks of life continued to pour in.

"I wish Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy and full recovery," said British Labour MP John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor.

"A brilliant manager and a good man, who won the respect of all of us football supporters worldwide."

Wenger, a long-time rival on the touchlines, offered his support in a short statement to the Daily Mail on Sunday.

"I am concerned and I’m thinking about him and his family," said the Frenchman.

"I trust his strength and his strong character will get him well very quickly."

Ferguson also recently met with Pep Guardiola, taking the Spaniard to dinner to congratulate him on winning this season's Premier League title with Manchester City.

Guardiola, who is good friends with Ferguson, told Sky Sports ahead of City's match against Huddersfield: "Brian Kidd, who is here now, was with (Sir Alex) for a lot of time.

"So a big hug and our thoughts are with his wife Cathy and the Manchester United family. I was glad to have dinner with him two weeks ago, and hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible."

A brain haemorrhage is bleeding in or around the brain following the rupture of a blood vessel, which can be caused by elevated blood pressure, aneurysms or physical trauma.

Operations to relieve the pressure of excess blood in the brain, as has been the case with Ferguson, are crucial if sufferers are to avoid brain damage or even death.

That prospect has prompted an outpouring of support from among Ferguson's former players and clubs.

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel perhaps summed up best the feelings of many well-wishers when he wrote: "Please Be strong Win this one."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield celebrate precious point Football City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield celebrate precious point
Football: Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again Football Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again
Football: United we stand: Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester's Red Devils Football United we stand: Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester's Red Devils
Football: Spanish great Xavi to play on until at least end of year Football Spanish great Xavi to play on until at least end of year
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris wins Portuguese league title with FC Porto Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris wins Portuguese league title with FC Porto
Football: United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in videobullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek...bullet
9 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
10 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble for Hudson-Odoi
Alex Ferguson, celebrating his 13th Premier League title in 2013, is fighting for his life after emergency brain surgery
Football Football unites in Ferguson support after emergency brain surgery
Jake Livermore's stoppage-time goal gives West Brom faint hope of another remarkable Premier League escape act
Football West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated
Manchester City's English midfielder Fabian Delph heads the ball during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United April 7, 2018
Football Guardiola backs Delph for World Cup berth