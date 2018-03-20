Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester United fear £600,000-a-week earner will flop like Di Maria


Premier League Manchester United fear £600,000-a-week earner will flop like Di Maria

  • Published:
play Manchester United fear £600,000-a-week earner will flop like Di Maria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United are concerned that Alexis Sanchez is struggling to settle at the club and fear a repeat of the Angel Di Maria fiasco.

Sanchez became the highest-paid player in the Premier League on a total of £600,000 a week when United gazumped rivals Manchester City to sign him from Arsenal in January.

READ MORE: Results and all scorers on match day 1 of the GPL

However, the 29-year-old's disappointing form has produced only one goal in 10 games and he was on the bench for the first time when Jose Mourinho's side beat Brighton in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Sanchez, who is preparing with the Chile squad for their internationals against Sweden and Denmark, has a reputation for being single-minded and sullen at times.

However, staff have been surprised by his miserable demeanour at the club's Carrington training ground where he cuts an unhappy, isolated figure and often eats alone in the canteen.

Some say he comes across as a player who is having second thoughts over his decision to join United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

They have drawn comparisons with Di Maria, who was a British record signing when he moved to Old Trafford for £59.7million in 2014 but joined Paris Saint-Germain in a £44m deal following a dismal season in England.

'He looks like someone who doesn't want to be here,' said a United source on Tuesday night.

'The whole thing doesn't seem right and he looks like a lost boy. It was the same with Di Maria.'

Sanchez tends to chat with the Spanish-speaking players at United and recently moved his family and two dogs from a suite at the Lowry Hotel into Marcos Rojo's old house.

Argentina defender Rojo has revealed that he was alarmed after discovering that the Chile international would be a team-mate.

'Alexis is a great player but we didn't used to get on out on the pitch,' said Rojo.

'Every time we came up against one another, whether in internationals or when United played Arsenal, I would give him a good kicking and he did the same to me.

'On top of that, I used to insult him and he would reply in kind.

'So when I learned that he was going to join United I said, "Oh, hell, no!"'

United bosses are said to be concerned that Sanchez's mammoth salary could lead to other transfer targets demanding inflated wages in negotiations this summer.

Mourinho admitted recently that United will not see the best of Sanchez until next season, and team-mates talk of a supremely gifted footballer who produces moments of magic in training that he cannot reproduce in games.

There is a feeling at United that Sanchez would benefit from a more central role instead of playing wide of Romelu Lukaku in a 4-3-3 formation that has left Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard competing for one position on the other flank.

Mourinho's relationship with Paul Pogba is also under scrutiny again after France coach Didier Deschamps claimed United's record signing 'cannot be happy' about being dropped in recent games.

Credit: Dailymail

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football: Bank of Ghana takes over sponsors of Black Stars UniBank Ghana Football Bank of Ghana takes over sponsors of Black Stars UniBank
Football: Pogba tantalises with Neymar comments Football Pogba tantalises with Neymar comments
Football: Ivory Coast have 'no news' of absent Yaya Toure Football Ivory Coast have 'no news' of absent Yaya Toure
Football: Surgeon says Neymar's recovery is 'going well' Football Surgeon says Neymar's recovery is 'going well'
Football: Contenders for England's goalkeeper World Cup conundrum Football Contenders for England's goalkeeper World Cup conundrum
Football: From non-league to World Cup, Pope dreams of keeping for England Football From non-league to World Cup, Pope dreams of keeping for England

Recommended Videos

Birthdays: Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side



Top Articles

1 Newly imported fleet Aubameyang parks cars worth £850,000 outside his hotelbullet
2 Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for lifebullet
3 Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien released by Indonesian club...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien parts ways with Persib...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Results on match day 1 of the GPLbullet
8 Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with...bullet
9 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars move on to play in the...bullet
10 CAF Champions League This is how Aduana Stars were...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba sat out of French national team training on Tuesday
Football Pogba misses France training for treatment
Ghana Premier League The Scottish and English want to learn from the GFA
Paolo Guerrero scored a vital goal against Colombia in qualifying
Football Peru captain Guerrero bids to have drugs ban lifted
Banned for Life Referee Lathbridge pleads with the Ghana Football Association