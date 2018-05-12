Home > Sports > Football >

United stalwart Carrick deserves special send-off: Herrera


Football United stalwart Carrick deserves special send-off: Herrera

Michael Carrick merits a very special farewell as the former England midfielder makes his last Premier League appearance for Manchester United on Sunday says team-mate Ander Herrera.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Midfielder Michael Carrick won 18 trophies in 12 seasons at Manchester United including the 2013 Premier League title. play

Midfielder Michael Carrick won 18 trophies in 12 seasons at Manchester United including the 2013 Premier League title.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Michael Carrick merits a very special farewell as the former England midfielder makes his last Premier League appearance for Manchester United on Sunday says team-mate Ander Herrera.

The 36-year-old club skipper -- who during his 12 years at the club has won 18 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008 -- will join manager Jose Mourinho's coaching staff for next term.

Mourinho has said Carrick will definitely start Sunday's game at home to Watford before he takes him off so the 34-times capped former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur star can take the accolades from the fans.

"It's all about having a beautiful day and saying goodbye to Michael Carrick in the best way possible," said Herrera.

"Let's try and make it a beautiful day for him. He's a legend of the club...I really respect him and look up to him because of the way he plays."

Herrera says Carrick may not be a man of many words but what he says carries real weight.

"He doesn't speak that much but he always does it in a serious and right way," said Herrera.

"He trains hard every day, even when he's not playing too much, and is so professional.

"I've been so lucky to play with him for years and hopefully I can enjoy him as an assistant.

"He has been very successful for the club, one of the best midfielders in the last 10 years in the world, and he is a big loss."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak part ways with Commercial Affairs Manager Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak part ways with Commercial Affairs Manager
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko recall Baba Mahama to camp Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko recall Baba Mahama to camp
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko confirm exits of Donkor, Sarfo Gyamfi and Tuffour- Frimpong Ghana Premier League Kotoko confirm exits of Donkor, Sarfo Gyamfi and Tuffour- Frimpong
Football: Legendary football commentator Motson to hang up mike Football Legendary football commentator Motson to hang up mike
Football: Ferdinand admits to placing club above country at major finals Football Ferdinand admits to placing club above country at major finals
Football: Puel confident he will remain at Leicester, despite rumours Football Puel confident he will remain at Leicester, despite rumours

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation



Top Articles

1 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
2 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahamabullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid...bullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in...bullet
9 African Youth Championship Qualifiers Jimmy Kobblah...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

A superstar footballer bearing a striking resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of surprise hit "Diamantino" at Cannes
Football Wacky 'Ronaldo' comedy a surprise hit at Cannes
Kiev will become a much more expensive place for visitors as hotels ramp up prices for Champions League final fans
Football Liverpool and Real fans in for Kiev hotel price shock
Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Jurgen Klopp won't let Liverpool be distracted by Real Madrid talk
Football Klopp keeps focus on Brighton amid Real Madrid talk