Home > Sports > Football >

Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah


Mohamed Salah Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front 3

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah admitted it would be "a dream" to cap a sensational debut season at Anfield by ending Real Madrid's European reign in Saturday's Champions League final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 29 goals in the Champions League play

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 29 goals in the Champions League

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah admitted it would be "a dream" to cap a sensational debut season at Anfield by ending Real Madrid's European reign in Saturday's Champions League final.

However, Salah says he would be happy if Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane grabs the goal that takes the Reds to a sixth European crown.

Salah has won a series of individual prizes as he has contributed 44 of the 90 goals Liverpool's front three have scored this season.

But the goals have been far more evenly spread in the Champions League.

"It doesn't matter who scores," Salah told UEFA.com.

"Winning games, getting points, that's the most important thing for us because as you can see, I've scored ten goals in the Champions League, Sadio nine, Firmino ten, so all of us are the same.

"None of us is selfish or only wants to score. We try to help each other to score goals."

The Egyptian, who had a disappointing spell at Chelsea, has been a revelation since his return to England last summer from Roma.

His form has led to Saturday's clash in Kiev being billed as a Ballon d'Or decider against five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo.

And he stressed the importance of maintaining that form for a number of years to match Ronaldo or Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

"The most important thing is to maintain that level, to (keep) doing what I've done next season as well," he said.

"I believed (that I was capable of this form). I was at Roma for two years, had two great seasons there and everyone told me to stay, but it was in my mind to come and be successful in England."

The contrast in experience will be stark in the Ukrainian capital as Madrid seek a fourth Champions League in five seasons.

By contrast, despite Liverpool's storied history in the competition, none of Jurgen Klopp's squad have ever played in a Champions League final.

"They've won the Champions League three times in the past four years, so they have a lot of experience," Salah said.

But he said the single-game format improves Liverpool's chances.

"It's one game, not two, so we just need to focus and not think about anything in the past. When you get to the game it's just 11 against 11."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Andres Iniesta: Barcelona legend greets Japanese football fans, vows to conquer Asia Andres Iniesta Barcelona legend greets Japanese football fans, vows to conquer Asia
Liverpool: Club hoping experience not everything in final against Real Liverpool Club hoping experience not everything in final against Real
Champions League: 3 key final duels Champions League 3 key final duels
Paolo Guerrero: Peru captain in last ditch appeal to Swiss court Paolo Guerrero Peru captain in last ditch appeal to Swiss court
Michel Platini: Ex-UEFA boss 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report Michel Platini Ex-UEFA boss 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report
Michel Platini: Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report Michel Platini Ex-UEFA boss Platini 'cleared' over FIFA payment: report

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpoolbullet
5 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for Real...bullet
6 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his...bullet
7 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi...bullet
8 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match...bullet
9 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Related Articles

Liverpool Club hoping experience not everything in final against Real
Champions League 3 key final duels
Champions League Final Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for tonight
Mohamed Salah Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front 3
Football Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

People walk past a huge trophy set in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 25, 2018, a day before of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Cup final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC
Champions League Final Liverpool bid to get stranded fans to Kiev fails
Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool's training session on the pitch at Kiev's Olympic Stadium on Friday
Champions League Final Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for tonight
One more for five: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times, scoring in three finals
Champions League Ronaldo lives for final stage - Zidane
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos won the Euro 2012 final with Spain in Kiev
Sergio Ramos Ukraine a 'special place' for Real skipper