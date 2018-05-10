Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display

news

Collin Quaner hails his side for pulling off a draw against Chelsea. The Huddersfield forward looked on from the bench as his side managed to pull off a draw.

Quaner according to the Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah had opted to play for the Ghana Black Stars after holding talks with the 26 year old.

Collin Quaner took to twitter with the caption

“The lads left their hearts out there tonight! We believed in each other from the first day and that’s what it’s about! Im proud to be part of this team and the history of this club! Thanks to every single fan out there for the support throughout the season! Life has no limits…

Quaner has made 26 appearances and 4 assist for the club this season

The all important draw sees Huddersfield escape relegation and have Chelsea needing to wait till the final to have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League