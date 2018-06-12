Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Uruguay 'humble' despite Suarez, Cavani firepower


Football Uruguay 'humble' despite Suarez, Cavani firepower

Uruguay's Giorgian De Arrascaeta has shrugged off their tag as Group A favourites, saying the South Americans would be a "humble" team in Russia despite the talents of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates with team-mate Luis Suarez play

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates with team-mate Luis Suarez

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uruguay's Giorgian De Arrascaeta has shrugged off their tag as Group A favourites, saying the South Americans would be a "humble" team in Russia despite the talents of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

The Celeste have been widely tipped to top a relatively weak-looking group, which contains hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

But speaking at Uruguay's base in Bor, just outside the city of Nizhny Novgorod after a second day of training, De Arrascaeta said the players would not treat their opponents lightly.

"We are never known for being favourites. Our mystique is always to be humble and go from match to match," said the 24-year-old midfielder.

"We are working hard and we are confident in reaching our goals. We will see how far we can go."

Uruguay, two-time former champions, play their first game on June 15, against Egypt -- with or without star forward Mohamed Salah -- in Ekaterinburg.

If they top their group they are likely to face either Spain or Portugal in a mouthwatering last-16 knockout tie.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Soccer: Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off Soccer Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off
Russia 2018: Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cup Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cup
#Number12: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup
Football: North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup - FIFA votes Football North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup - FIFA votes
Football: Ghana court suspends football federation Football Ghana court suspends football federation
#Number12: Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating

Recommended Videos

Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs
Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
5 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
8 Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top...bullet
9 Anas Number 12 Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashiebullet
10 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Australia defender Aziz Behich trains in Kazan
Football Australia ready for France World Cup test despite team changes
Russia will try to defy low expectations after a miserable run of form ahead of the World Cup
Football Hosts Russia have point to prove in World Cup opener
Neymar was the main attraction for local fans at Brazil's open training session in Sochi on Tuesday
Football Neymar is star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training
2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived for in Russia