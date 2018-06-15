Pulse.com.gh logo
US network apologizes for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture


US broadcaster Fox has apologized after it showed pop star Robbie Williams giving the middle finger to viewers during the World Cup opening ceremony.

English musician Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the World Cup opening ceremony play

English musician Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the World Cup opening ceremony

(AFP/File)
US broadcaster Fox has apologized after it showed pop star Robbie Williams giving the middle finger to viewers during the World Cup opening ceremony.

The former frontman of English boy band Take That raised his finger after singing his track "Rock DJ" before the global audience Thursday in Moscow.

The 44-year-old did not explain his gesture but he appeared to mouth the phrase "I did this for free" -- a response to criticism for gracing an event dear to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was a newsworthy event produced by a third party and carried live on Fox," Fox Sports said in a statement.

"As it was broadcast live, we did not know what would happen during Robbie Williams' performance and we apologize," it said.

The middle finger, while innocent by the standards of pop star antics on stage, prompted a deluge of upset comments on social media, many from parents saying the gesture was inappropriate for children.

After repeated incidents, US networks routinely broadcast domestic events with a short delay to allow time to cut out incidents that may offend viewers.

Networks have become even more fastidious since the 2004 Super Bowl, the most watched event on US television, when Justin Timberlake accidentally bared Janet Jackson's nipple while dancing, scandalizing audiences.

Hip-hop star M.I.A. nonetheless gave a middle finger during the 2012 Super Bowl, leading the National Football League to take legal action against her for violation of its contract.

Williams sang in Moscow alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, with the two singing a duet of his hit solo song "Angels."

