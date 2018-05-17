Home > Sports > Football >

US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann


Football US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann

Former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann believes he would have successfully taken the team to the World Cup had he not been sacked during the qualification campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former US football coach said his side was still in a developmental cycle building towards 2018 when they suffered the defeats that prompted his dismissal play

Former US football coach said his side was still in a developmental cycle building towards 2018 when they suffered the defeats that prompted his dismissal

(Getty/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann believes he would have successfully taken the team to the World Cup had he not been sacked during the qualification campaign.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former Germany striker and coach was adamant that he could have turned around qualifying before he was axed in 2016.

Klinsmann was fired after opening defeats by Mexico and Costa Rica in CONCACAF's six-team final round of qualifying.

He was subsequently replaced by Bruce Arena, but the team suffered a disastrous defeat to Trinidad & Tobago in their final group game to miss out on Russia.

Klinsmann told Sports Illustrated he is certain the team would have recovered from the opening defeats to book a place in the finals.

"The team was on track. We would have swallowed the early defeats and moved on and get the job done," Klinsmann said.

The 53-year-old said his side was still in a developmental cycle building towards 2018 when they suffered the defeats that prompted his dismissal.

"You build a new skeleton between World Cups and we hadn't built the skeleton yet," Klinsmann said. "When we lost two games, we were still building the skeleton. Sorry we lost two games! Then [the United States Soccer Federation] became emotional. ... But they made their decision, so no problem."

While the American qualifying debacle means the USA will miss the World Cup this year for the first time since 1986, Klinsmann is certain the country possesses enough talent to qualify for the 2022 finals in Qatar and mount a strong campaign.

The key will be finding players capable of joining Christian Pulisic at leading European clubs, Klinsmann said, while admitting it would "not be easy."

The 1990 World Cup-winning striker also insists he would not have changed his approach to managing the US team. Under Klinsmann the team reached the knockout rounds of the 2014 World Cup after emerging from a "Group of Death" which included Germany, Portugal and Ghana, and also reached the semi-finals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

Asked what he would have done differently, he replied: "If I want to get the most out of [the national team], to help it make future steps, if I want them to go to another level as a program and a federation? Then I would do everything the same way."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

On Thursday: Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL On Thursday Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL
Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid
Football: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt Football 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt
Football: Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United Football Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United
Football: Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois
Football: Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final Football Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
7 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League
Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Marseille could still qualify directly for the Champions League if results in France go their way this weekend
Football Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost
Argentina's Football Association admitted the lesson in seduction was an "unintentional error", and even though it was included in the manual, "it was never part of the training"
Football Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir
2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt's FIFA World Cup facts and figures