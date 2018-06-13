Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

USA,Mexico and Canada to co-host 2026 World Cup


United bid wins USA,Mexico and Canada to co-host 2026 World Cup

USA Mexico and Canada beat Morocco for 2026 World Cup hosting rights

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

USA,Mexico and Canada have won the bid to co-host the World Cup in 2026 ahead of Morroco. This would stand as the first time three countries would host a World Cup tournament.

The first time two countries did host the World Cup was indeed when Japan and Korea did so in 2002.

READ ALSO:Spain sack Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup

The United bid managed to have a landslide victory as they beat the African competition Morocco by 134 to 65 votes.

It is only Canada who have never hosted the World Cup amongst the three countries in the united bid.

Mexico did so in 1986 whereas 1994 has USA as host of the World Cup.

READ ALSO:Spain sack Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup

The 2026 will be the first time the FIFA World Cup will be expand participants from 32 countries to 48.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Spain sack Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup Russia 2018 Spain sack Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup
Football: Former A-League outcast Nabbout ready for World Cup debut Football Former A-League outcast Nabbout ready for World Cup debut
Football: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup Football Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
Football: Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training Football Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training
Football: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup Football Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
Football: FIFA to choose North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup Football FIFA to choose North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player
Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs



Top Articles

1 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 #Number12 Abedi Pele, two others to lead GFA reforms?bullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
8 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived...bullet
9 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds –...bullet
10 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends...bullet

Football

Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
Former Argentina and Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa is close to becoming the surprise manager of sleeping English football giants Leeds United according to reports.
Football Former Argentina coach Bielsa headed for Leeds role: reports
The World Cup starts on June 14 in Moscow
Football World Cup fever builds as fans, teams pour into Russia
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attends the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow
Football Infantino says FIFA was 'clinically dead' when he took over