USA,Mexico and Canada to co-host 2026 World Cup

USA,Mexico and Canada have won the bid to co-host the World Cup in 2026 ahead of Morroco. This would stand as the first time three countries would host a World Cup tournament.

The first time two countries did host the World Cup was indeed when Japan and Korea did so in 2002.

READ ALSO:Spain sack Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup

The United bid managed to have a landslide victory as they beat the African competition Morocco by 134 to 65 votes.

It is only Canada who have never hosted the World Cup amongst the three countries in the united bid.

Mexico did so in 1986 whereas 1994 has USA as host of the World Cup.

The 2026 will be the first time the FIFA World Cup will be expand participants from 32 countries to 48.