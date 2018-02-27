Usain Bolt has announced his new club and you’ll love him the more

news

Running his way to success, like literally, Usain Bolt has become a household name in the world of sport.

The Jamaican who has eight Olympic gold medals has blessed the world with blitz and sprints in the world of athletics.

Despite being cut out for running and tagged as the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt has never hidden his love for the game of football.

So, when the long-time Manchester United fan announced that he will be signing for a new club, the world was poised to see which club Bolt will be playing for.

Turns out Usain Bolt signed for Soccer Aid as he joins other celebrities for a game of football at Old Trafford.

“It's my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football's biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” Bolt said.

The game which is being organized by Unicef has previously seen the likes of Maradona and Ronaldinho play in previous years.