Home > Sports > Football >

Usain Bolt has announced his new club


Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has announced his new club and you’ll love him the more

Usain Bolt has announced his new club and his next game is at Old Trafford. Let it sink in!

  • Published:
Usain Bolt has announced his new club and you’ll love him the more play

Usain Bolt has announced his new club and you’ll love him the more
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Running his way to success, like literally, Usain Bolt has become a household name in the world of sport.

The Jamaican who has eight Olympic gold medals has blessed the world with blitz and sprints in the world of athletics.

Despite being cut out for running and tagged as the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt has never hidden his love for the game of football.

Usain Bolt will be playing in a football game at Old Trafford play

Usain Bolt will be playing in a football game at Old Trafford

 

So, when the long-time Manchester United fan announced that he will be signing for a new club, the world was poised to see which club Bolt will be playing for.

READ MORE: Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful

Turns out Usain Bolt signed for Soccer Aid as he joins other celebrities for a game of football at Old Trafford.

“It's my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football's biggest legends is going to be remarkable,” Bolt said.

 

The game which is being organized by Unicef has previously seen the likes of Maradona and Ronaldinho play in previous years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Transfer window closes on Friday Ghana Premier League Transfer window closes on Friday
Samir Nasri: UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban Samir Nasri UEFA hit France's midfielder with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt Cristiano Ronaldo gave him
Football: UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban Football UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal Ghanaian Players Abroad Inter Milan offer Kwadwo Asamoah 3-year deal
Football: Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
4 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian...bullet
8 Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season
Neymar still has a small chance of playing against Real, his PSG coach Unai Emery says
Football Neymar could still face Real, no operation planned: Emery
Max Meyer has so far resisted Schalke's attempts to tie him down to a long-term deal
Football Meyer set to quit Schalke after rejecting new deal
Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he is ready to play for Italy in two up-coming friendlies
Football Goalkeeping legend Buffon ready to play again for Italy