Usain Bolt has signed for a football club; here's his teaser


Which club will Usain Bolt be playing for? How good will he be? The fastest man alive just gave the Internet something to think about with his teaser.

  Published:
The world’s fastest man alive, Usain Bolt has never hidden his love for the game of football.

Bolt who won eight Olympic medals during his very good career in athletics confirmed on social media he has signed for a football team with a teaser video.

 

As a fan of Manchester United, the Jamaican’s post kicked off a conversation on how he could fit into Jose Mouriho’s team in the English Premier League.

However, Usain Bolt has had training sessions with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and was set for trials with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the Men's 100 meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. play

Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the Men's 100 meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images))

 

Usain Bolt could be the next fast footballer alive. Which club do you think he will playing for?

