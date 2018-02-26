Usain Bolt has signed for a football club; here’s his teaser

Which club will Usain Bolt be playing for? How good will he be? The fastest man alive just gave the Internet something to think about with his teaser.
Bolt who won eight Olympic medals during his very good career in athletics confirmed on social media he has signed for a football team with a teaser video.
As a fan of Manchester United, the Jamaican’s post kicked off a conversation on how he could fit into Jose Mouriho’s team in the English Premier League.
READ MORE: Sulley Muntari explains why he joined Deportivo La Coruna
However, Usain Bolt has had training sessions with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and was set for trials with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
Usain Bolt could be the next fast footballer alive. Which club do you think he will playing for?