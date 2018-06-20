Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Van Marwijk highlights Australian World Cup failing


Football Van Marwijk highlights Australian World Cup failing

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said his team's failing was finding the net in a testy press conference before a match against Denmark that the Socceroos must win to stay in the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bert van Marwijk led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final play

Bert van Marwijk led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said his team's failing was finding the net in a testy press conference before a match against Denmark that the Socceroos must win to stay in the World Cup.

A heart-wrenching 2-1 opening defeat to France sealed by Aziz Behich's own goal from a shot by Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba means Australia must beat the Danes to avoid limping home after the group stage.

Van Marwijk, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in January, has instilled much-needed discipline and improved defence into the Socceroos' game.

But with Denmark second in the group following a 1-0 win over Peru, the Aussies need to increase their attacking output at Samara Arena on Wednesday to have any chance of staying in Russia.

Van Marwijk is highly respected in the game after leading the Netherlands to the 2010 final in South Africa.

But when it comes to media, the 65-year-old Dutchman has far less patience.

Asked for his opinion about the Danes, he said simply: "They are no 12 in the world rankings, that says enough."

What about the threat of Christian Eriksen, the Danish midfielder who plays for Tottenham and scored 11 goals in qualifying?

"I know him," said van Marwijk.

Persistence finally paid off as van Marwijk underlined the importance of having the same discipline against France, but with a sprinkling of creativity.

"Denmark will be a very difficult team to play against but we're getting more confident every day in the way we want to play and I think that's very important," he said.

"First we have to do exactly what we did against France in terms of discipline, and now we have to look in detail where we can exploit Denmark.

"We had a few chances against France but maybe we have to have more against Denmark. Peru created a few chances against France, so that will be important.

"Everything we did, we have to do better."

It took some pressing by one Dutch journalist for van Marwijk to finally pinpoint his team's main failing: "Scoring. We have to play and create more chances."

Behich, who plays for Bursaspor in Turkey's top flight, said: "We know what we have to do tomorrow to stay in the competition.

"Against France we didn't create a lot of clear cut chances... but our coaching staff have analysed them (Denmark) really well and showed us where we can open them up and which players we can get free.

"We're going to be ready tomorrow and hopefully we can hit the back of the net."

Australia have qualified for the last 16 only once, under Dutchman Guus Hiddink in 2006.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
Football: Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance' Football Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance'
World Cup 2018: Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist
Football: Landmark 100th French cap means nothing if we fail - Lloris Football Landmark 100th French cap means nothing if we fail - Lloris
Football: Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo Football Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving...bullet

Football

Neymar had hobbled out of Brazil training on Tuesday
Football Neymar back training ahead of Costa Rica game - Brazilian FA
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the race for the Golden Boot in Russia
Football Cristiano Ronaldo sinks Morocco at World Cup
Senegal players go to celebrate with Mbaye Niang after he got what proved to be their winner against Poland
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
Peru coach Ricardo Gareca - 'we are not on France's level'
Football We will not let France bully us - Peru coach