Home > Sports > Football >

Verona youngster Lee makes final South Korea World Cup 23


Football Verona youngster Lee makes final South Korea World Cup 23

South Korea left Sunday for their pre-World Cup camp with youngster Lee Seung-woo in their final 23-man squad and Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yeung named as captain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo (L), who plays for Verona in Italy, was the surprise name retained in the final 23-man World Cup squad after making his debut just six days ago against Honduras play

South Korea's Lee Seung-woo (L), who plays for Verona in Italy, was the surprise name retained in the final 23-man World Cup squad after making his debut just six days ago against Honduras

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korea left Sunday for their pre-World Cup camp with youngster Lee Seung-woo in their final 23-man squad and Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yeung named as captain.

Tottenham's talismanic forward Son Heung-min leads the Taeguk Warriors front line, though Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chung-yong failed to make it to a third World Cup when he was cut late Saturday from the 28-man provisional squad before they departed for a pre-World Cup camp in Austria.

Lee Seung-woo, the 20-year-old winger who plays for Verona in Italy, was the surprise name retained in the 23 after making his debut just six days ago in Monday's 2-0 friendly win over Honduras.

He did enough in Friday's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina to convince coach Shin Tae-yong to give him the nod for the tournament in Russia, which begins on June 14.

South Korea will have two further warm-up matches, against Bolivia in Innsbruck on Thursday and against Senegal behind closed doors in Grodig on June 11, before flying to their World Cup base camp in Saint Petersburg on June 12.

The 2002 World Cup semi-finalists have been drawn in a tough Group F where they will open their campaign against Sweden in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18.

They then face Mexico on June 23 in Rostov-on-Don before taking on the might of defending champions Germany on June 27 in Kazan.

South Korea final World Cup squad (KOR clubs unless stated):

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-hyeon (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City/ENG), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (Augsburg/GER), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona/ITA), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad Football Cahill, Arzani in Australia's final World Cup squad
Football: Germany crash to Austria on Neuer's comeback Football Germany crash to Austria on Neuer's comeback
International Friendly: Mubarak Wakaso set to rejoin Black Stars team for Iceland friendly International Friendly Mubarak Wakaso set to rejoin Black Stars team for Iceland friendly
Football: Southgate ready to protect troubled Sterling Football Southgate ready to protect troubled Sterling
Football: Loew fumes as 'sloppy' Germany crash on Neuer's return Football Loew fumes as 'sloppy' Germany crash on Neuer's return
Football: Troubled Sterling booked for diving as England down Nigeria Football Troubled Sterling booked for diving as England down Nigeria

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
4 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
5 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coachbullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to...bullet
9 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Neymar's return from injury is a welcome sight for Brazil ahead of the World Cup
Football Brazil's Neymar to return from injury against Croatia
Manuel Neuer makes a welcome return for Germany after a long spell out with a foot injury
Football Germany 'keeper Neuer makes first start for eight months
Black Stars Captain Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract
Over 7.6 million people in tuned in to French television channel TF1 to see France thump Italy 3-1 in Nice
Football World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV