Victorien Adebayor named first man of the match of the season

Victorien Adebayor was named the first man-of-the-match winner of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season after scoring a brace in Inter Allies' convincing 3-0 victory over Bechem United on Saturday afternoon.

The attacker joined the Tema-based club from fom Niger top Division side Association Sportive des Gendarmerie Nationale Nigérienne (AS GNN).

He produced an excellent performance to guide Allies to take their first victory of the season.

Adebayor opened his scoring account in the top flight with a beautiful solo goal to give the home side a 2-0 lead after striker Amonoo had slotted home the first goal. Adebayor scored his second from a well-taken free kick.

For his reward, Adebayor received a new Nasco Magic Mobile Phone in addition to a NASCO electronic shaving machine.